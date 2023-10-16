城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

The Labyrinth of Night: Exploring the Astonishing Valleys of Mars

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
The Labyrinth of Night: Exploring the Astonishing Valleys of Mars

The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled a stunning collection of visuals captured by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) that showcase the remarkable Labyrinth of Night on Mars. Spanning over 4,000 kilometers, this astonishing valley is equivalent in size to Italy.

Using footage from eight different orbits around Mars, the ESA created a mesmerizing video that offers a top-down perspective of the Martian landscape. The video highlights the distinctive “graben” – sections of the crust that have subsided relative to their surroundings. Graben forms when a block from the planet’s uppermost layer collapses into faults created by the dynamic forces of the planet’s crust.

These extraordinary valleys, including the Martina Valle Marineris, are believed to be the result of intense volcanism in the Tharsis region of Mars. As volcanic activity causes large portions of the Martian crust to collide and arch upwards, stretched areas become unsustainable for mountain-like formations, leading to collisions. These valleys are located on high plateaus and have a width of approximately 30 kilometers and a depth of six meters.

The Mars Express Mission, which has been in orbit around Mars since 2003, aims to comprehensively map the planet’s surface, study its atmosphere, and explore the interactions between the Martian environment and these geological wonders. The Labyrinth of Night is a testament to the fascinating geological features that Mars has to offer.

來源：
– ESA（歐洲航天局）

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

新研究證實墨西哥灣流正在減弱，威脅全球氣候

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡在系外行星 WASP-17 b 雲中探測到石英

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

The Potential of Watermeal as Food and Oxygen Source for Astronauts in Space Exploration

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新研究證實墨西哥灣流正在減弱，威脅全球氣候

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡在系外行星 WASP-17 b 雲中探測到石英

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

The Potential of Watermeal as Food and Oxygen Source for Astronauts in Space Exploration

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

隨著年齡的增長，身體健康的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論