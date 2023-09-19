城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Brain Cell Components Traced Back to Ancient Seas

By加布里埃爾博塔

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Brain Cell Components Traced Back to Ancient Seas

A recent study conducted by experts at the Centre for Genomic Regulation has discovered that brain cell components were present in shallow seas around 800 million years ago. Through the examination of placozoans, tiny marine animals, researchers have gained insights into the evolutionary journey of neurons.

Placozoans, which are approximately the size of a large grain of sand, dwell in warm, shallow waters and survive by feeding on algae and microbes. Despite the lack of organs or distinct body parts, placozoans are considered one of the five primary animal lineages, alongside ctenophores, sponges, cnidarians, and bilaterians.

Central to the existence of placozoans are peptidergic cells, which release peptides that direct their feeding and movements. The study utilized molecular and computational analyses to create “cell atlases” in order to understand the evolution and function of these cells. It was found that these peptidergic cells served as precursors to modern neurons.

The researchers uncovered an intricate network of “in-between” cell types that connect the main nine cell types in placozoans. Moreover, the peptidergic cells, distinct from other cells, displayed a surprising similarity to neurons that emerged millions of years later in more advanced organisms. This unique resemblance to neurons was not observed in early-branching species like sponges or ctenophores.

The study revealed three notable parallels between peptidergic cells and neurons. Firstly, placozoan cells differentiate in a manner similar to neurogenesis observed in cnidarians and bilaterians. Secondly, these cells possess many components of a neuron’s messaging end but lack the attributes of a true neuron, such as conducting electrical signals. Lastly, deep learning revealed that these cells communicate through GPCRs initiated by neuropeptides, mirroring neuronal communication.

By highlighting the evolutionary timeline, the research indicates that the foundational components of neurons were taking shape in ancient seas 800 million years ago. Approximately a century after the appearance of their ancestors, placozoans’ peptidergic cells likely evolved to possess critical features essential for neurons, such as ion channels and post-synaptic scaffolds.

While the first modern neuron is estimated to have appeared around 650 million years ago, there are neuronal-like cells in ctenophores with distinct characteristics, raising questions about the evolutionary trajectory of neurons. The study’s authors emphasize the need for further research to address these open questions and gain a clearer understanding of the evolutionary paths of neurons and other cell types.

As genomic sequencing continues to advance, it is expected that the secrets harbored by non-traditional model animals like placozoans, ctenophores, and sponges will be gradually unlocked, shedding more light on the evolutionary story of life.

來源：
– [Cell Journal](https://www.cell.com/)
– [Centre for Genomic Regulation](https://www.crg.eu/)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論