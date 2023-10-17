城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

涉及大腦血管的新機制揭示了長期記憶的形成

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
涉及大腦血管的新機制揭示了長期記憶的形成

Researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism related to the brain’s blood vessels that contributes to the process of long-term memory formation. While most studies have focused on neurons in understanding learning and memory, recent findings suggest that other cell types, such as pericytes, play a role as well.

Pericytes are cells that line the walls of small blood vessels in the brain and are responsible for maintaining the health of the blood-brain barrier. However, recent research indicates that pericytes may also be involved in various neurological conditions, including stroke, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis.

The study’s senior author, Cristina Alberini, emphasizes the importance of this discovery, stating that brain diseases associated with vascular and metabolic problems may stem from deficits in the cooperation between different cell types. This novel insight opens up new possibilities for understanding the underlying causes of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The researchers also investigated the role of a protein hormone called insulin-like growth factor 2 (IGF2) in learning and memory. They found that IGF2 levels increased in pericytes following learning in rats and mice. This discovery led to the question of whether IGF2 in pericytes is necessary for the formation of long-term memories.

To investigate further, the researchers conducted experiments using mice in which IGF2 production in pericytes was eliminated. They found that these mice were unable to form long-term memories compared to normal mice. Specifically, they showed deficits in both contextual and spatial memory, indicating the importance of IGF2 in pericytes for memory formation.

Furthermore, the researchers observed that neuronal stimulation led to IGF2 production in pericytes, which then stimulated neuronal activation mechanisms associated with learning. This finding suggests that there is a cooperative relationship between neurons and pericytes in the formation of long-term memories.

In conclusion, this study highlights the significance of pericytes and their production of IGF2 in the intricate process of long-term memory formation. Understanding these mechanisms could lead to advancements in treating memory-related disorders and neurological conditions.

來源：
– Kiran Pandey, et al., Neuronal activity drives IGF2 expression from pericytes to form long-term memory, Neuron (2023).

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

印度雄心勃勃的太空目標：月球任務與太空站

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar：天文物理學的先驅

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

浮萍的潛力：一種在太空中星際生長的完美植物

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

印度雄心勃勃的太空目標：月球任務與太空站

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar：天文物理學的先驅

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

浮萍的潛力：一種在太空中星際生長的完美植物

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

升起的太空船發射撞擊地球平流層

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論