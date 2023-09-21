城市生活

黑洞消耗周圍環境的速度比預期的快

By羅伯特·安德魯

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study conducted by Northwestern University has shed new light on the voracious appetite of black holes. While it is known that black holes do not eat like living organisms, their gravitational pull allows them to devour nearby objects such as gas, dust, and even stars. This process is commonly referred to as “eating”.

Traditionally, it was believed that black holes consumed matter from their surroundings at a slow pace, following the predictions of classical accretion disk theory. However, the new research, which used advanced 3D simulations, has proven this assumption wrong.

The study found that black holes rip through their accretion disk at astonishingly fast speeds, essentially devouring it in a whirlwind. An accretion disk is a swirling disk of matter that spirals into a black hole. This disk forms when the black hole is in a binary system with a companion star or when it is surrounded by a cloud of gas and dust. The black hole’s immense gravitational force attracts these elements, causing them to spiral into the depths of the black hole.

The discovery of this accelerated consumption provides valuable insights into the behavior of black holes and their impact on their surroundings. The researchers at Northwestern University hope that this newfound understanding could help scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding these enigmatic cosmic entities.

In conclusion, black holes’ insatiable hunger leads them to consume their surrounding environment much faster than previously believed. Through their immense gravitational pull, they rapidly consume gas, dust, and even stars. The recent study conducted by Northwestern University and based on 3D simulations has uncovered this accelerated consumption, providing new insights into the behavior of black holes.

來源：
– 西北大學研究

