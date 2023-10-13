城市生活

科學

探索仙后座鮮為人知的星團

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Cassiopeia is a prominent constellation located in the northern hemisphere of the Milky Way. While many are familiar with its distinctive W shape, there are several lesser-known clusters within the constellation worth exploring.

One such cluster is NGC 129, which can be found halfway between Caph (Beta Cassiopeiae) and Gamma Cassiopeiae. With a magnitude of 7, NGC 129 contains around thirty-six stars, some of which are not visible with binoculars. Look for three 9th magnitude stars forming an equilateral triangle, with the brightest member being the golden-colored Cepheid variable star DL Cassiopeiae.

Moving eastward along the W shape, you’ll come across Epsilon Cassiopeiae. Approximately 10.5 degrees southeast of Epsilon, you’ll find Eta Persei. Nestled between these two stars is Stock 7, also known as Markarian 6. This small cluster contains twenty-nine stars and presents itself as a short, fuzzy arc curving north-southwest. Larger binoculars will reveal a cruciform shape, while the southernmost star belongs to a tight collection of four points.

A study published in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific in 1980 examined Markarian 6’s association with the Hydrogen-II region IC 1805, also known as the Heart Nebula. The study confirmed that Markarian 6 is a genuine cluster located 1,600 light-years away from us. However, the Heart Nebula itself is believed to be 7,200 light-years away.

Another cluster within IC 1805 is Melotte 15, also known as Collinder 26. Spanning 21 arc minutes, this sparsely packed grouping contains around forty blue-white and white stellar infernos. Its three brightest stars form an obtuse arrowhead while a fourth 9th magnitude star serves as the arrow’s shaft.

Lastly, there is the popularly named Muscleman Cluster, also known as Stock 2, located near Perseus. This cluster, given its unique stick figure shape, was named by the late John Davis. However, it has also been referred to as the Dog Walker due to its proximity to the Double Cluster, NGC 869 and NGC 884. The arc of stars connecting Stock 2 to the Double Cluster forms a leash, with Stock 2 resembling a figure walking their dogs.

Exploring these lesser-known clusters within Cassiopeia offers a chance to witness the beauty and diversity of our celestial neighborhood.

來源：

– Astronomy: Roen Kelly
– Study: “A Small Cluster Near IC 1805” in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific

By 曼波布雷西亞

