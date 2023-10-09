城市生活

Radiocarbon Spike Reveals Ancient Solar Storm

Ancient tree rings discovered in the French Alps have provided evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred 14,300 years ago, according to a study conducted by an international team of researchers. The team, which included scientists from the University of Leeds, analysed radiocarbon levels in subfossilized trees near the Drouzet River. By examining individual tree rings, they identified an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels, indicating the occurrence of a solar storm. The researchers believe that this storm would have released a significant amount of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

The implications of such a solar storm occurring today could be devastating. The study’s authors warn that a similar storm in the present could potentially disrupt satellite systems and cause widespread blackouts in electricity grids, resulting in billions of pounds in damages. Understanding solar storms is crucial for safeguarding future communication and energy systems and building resilience against their effects.

Scientists have identified these extreme solar events as Miyake Events, and they have found evidence for nine such storms occurring in the past 15,000 years. The most recent confirmed Miyake Events occurred in 993 AD and 774 AD, but the newly-discovered 14,300-year-old storm was the largest yet, approximately twice the size of its more recent counterparts.

While researchers have never observed a Miyake Event in real time, they hope to learn more about the behavior of the sun and the possibility of predicting such events. Current direct measurements of solar activity only date back to the 17th century, and radiocarbon levels in tree rings and other indicators from the past provide valuable insights into the sun’s behavior throughout history.

Source: The University of Leeds

定義：
– Radiocarbon: a radioactive isotope of carbon, used in dating organic materials
– Solar storm: a disturbance on the Sun’s surface that ejects a large amount of matter and energy into space

