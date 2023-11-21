Bacterial Memory: How Microbes Use Iron to Pass on Strategies

Scientists at The University of Texas at Austin have made an intriguing discovery: bacteria have the ability to create memories, much like humans can, to activate specific behaviors. These memories can be passed down through generations and play a crucial role in the formation of dangerous infections and the development of antibiotic resistance.

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers focused specifically on E. coli bacteria and their use of iron levels to store information. They found that bacterial cells with lower levels of iron were better at swarming, while bacteria that formed biofilms had higher levels of iron. Those with balanced iron levels displayed antibiotic tolerance. These “iron memories” persisted for at least four generations before disappearing by the seventh generation.

While bacteria do not have brains or nervous systems, they can gather information from their environment and store it for future use. Souvik Bhattacharyya, the lead author of the study, explains that bacteria can benefit from accessing stored information quickly if they have encountered a particular environment frequently.

Iron, being one of the most abundant elements on Earth, plays a critical role in cellular processes. The researchers propose that low iron levels trigger bacterial memories to form a fast-moving migratory swarm, while high iron levels indicate an environment suitable for forming a biofilm.

This understanding of bacterial memory opens up new possibilities for preventing and combating bacterial infections. By targeting iron levels, which are essential to virulence, researchers can develop therapeutics to disrupt bacterial strategies and make them more susceptible to treatment.

In conclusion, this study highlights the fascinating ability of bacteria to store and pass on memories to future generations. By unraveling the mechanisms behind bacterial behavior, scientists are unlocking potential strategies to combat bacterial infections and tackle antibiotic resistance.

常見問題

What are bacterial memories?

Bacterial memories are the stored information that bacteria can access and utilize to activate specific behaviors in response to environmental stimuli.

How do bacteria store memories?

Bacteria store memories by utilizing common chemical elements, such as iron, to encode and pass along information to their progeny over later generations.

What role does iron play in bacterial memory?

Iron levels in bacterial cells act as a key factor in storing and accessing memories. Bacterial cells with lower iron levels are better at swarming, while those with higher iron levels form biofilms. Balanced iron levels are associated with antibiotic tolerance.

How can the understanding of bacterial memory benefit us?

Understanding bacterial memory opens up possibilities for developing targeted therapeutics to disrupt bacterial strategies and combat infections. By manipulating iron levels, researchers can potentially make bacteria more susceptible to treatment.