A recent study conducted by the University of Birmingham has discovered that babies as young as four months old possess a remarkable ability to comprehend how their bodies interact with the world around them. This groundbreaking research conducted by the Birmingham BabyLab sheds new light on the development of self-awareness in infants and highlights their innate cognitive capabilities.

The study involved experiments with babies aged four and eight months. The infants were presented with a ball on a screen that moved either closer or farther away from them. Surprisingly, when the ball approached the closest point on the screen, the babies experienced a small vibration on their hands. Brain activity was closely monitored during these experiments, and the findings were truly fascinating.

The results showed that even at just four months old, babies exhibited heightened somatosensory (tactile) brain activity when a touch was preceded by an object moving towards them. This suggests that infants possess a natural ability to sense their surroundings and understand how their bodies interact with the space around them. This concept is known as peripersonal space, and it plays a crucial role in their early development.

Dr. Giulia Orioli, the lead researcher and a Research Fellow in Psychology at the University of Birmingham, explained that the findings indicate babies’ ability to make connections between what they see and what they feel. This means that even before babies have learned to reach for objects, their multisensory brain is wired to comprehend the space around them and how their bodies interact with it.

The study also looked at how older babies, at the age of eight months, reacted to unexpected touches. Interestingly, when the touch on their hands followed the ball moving away from them on the screen, their brain activity showed signs of surprise. This suggests that as babies progress through their first year of life, their brains develop a more sophisticated awareness of their body’s position in relation to their surroundings.

These findings, published in Scientific Reports in November 2023, provide valuable insights into the early development of self-awareness in infants. As Professor Andrew Bremner, a developmental psychologist, noted, the study demonstrates that babies construct a more advanced understanding of how their bodies exist in the space around them as they continue to grow and explore the world.

常見問題

1. Can babies as young as four months old understand how their bodies interact with their surroundings?

Yes, according to a study conducted by the University of Birmingham’s Birmingham BabyLab, babies as young as four months old possess the remarkable ability to comprehend how their bodies interact with the world around them. This suggests that infants have a natural capacity to sense their surroundings and understand their body’s relationship with the space around them.

2. What is peripersonal space?

Peripersonal space refers to the region of space immediately surrounding an individual’s body. It represents the area within which they can interact with objects and is crucial for their perception and awareness of the external world.

3. How does babies’ awareness of their body’s position change as they grow?

The study revealed that as babies progress through their first year of life, their brains develop a more sophisticated awareness of their body’s position in relation to their surroundings. Older babies, at eight months of age, demonstrated signs of surprise when touched after experiencing the object moving away from them on a screen. This suggests a deeper understanding of their body’s position and movement within their environment as they continue to develop.