城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

緩解易位對哥倫比亞斑點蛙的影響：UBC 學生的一項研究

By羅伯特·安德魯

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
緩解易位對哥倫比亞斑點蛙的影響：UBC 學生的一項研究

Megan Winand, a master’s student at the University of British Columbia, has been conducting a study on the impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs. Mitigation translocation refers to the movement of animals from one location to another during construction or development projects to preserve their habitat. This practice gained attention during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, when more than 1,000 amphibians, including the red-legged frog, were carefully relocated.

Columbia spotted frogs are considered an important “indicator species” because they can provide insight into the overall health of an ecosystem. They are also a crucial part of the food web, serving as a food source for some animals while controlling the population of lower-ranked species like insects. Despite the increasing use of mitigation translocation in British Columbia, little is known about its effectiveness and the long-term impacts on relocated animals.

Winand’s study took place at the Mayook Wetland near Cranbrook in southeastern B.C. She used radio trackers and transponder tags on the frogs to track their movements and documented their measurements throughout the summer. The frogs were divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat as a control group, another moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and the third relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers.

Although the results of the study are still being analyzed, Winand hopes that her research will shed light on the survival and movement of relocated frogs. Additionally, she believes that her findings can help address more complex questions related to resource competition, food availability, disease transmission, and genetic impacts.

The two-year study is in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship. It represents a crucial first step in understanding the effects of mitigation translocation, an under-researched topic in the field of wildlife conservation. By expanding our knowledge in this area, researchers can develop more effective and informed approaches to preserving animal habitats during construction and development projects.

來源：
– 不列顛哥倫比亞大學
-CBC新聞

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

管理 Cookie 同意首選項的重要性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

用於高效光操縱的二維波導的進展

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO 的 Aditya-L1 任務：探索地球-太陽 L1 點

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

管理 Cookie 同意首選項的重要性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

用於高效光操縱的二維波導的進展

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO 的 Aditya-L1 任務：探索地球-太陽 L1 點

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署太空艙將小行星樣本安全運送到猶他州沙漠

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論