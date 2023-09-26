城市生活

NASA 完成 AWE 專案的重要太空環境測試

By羅伯特·安德魯

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s AWE project has successfully completed crucial tests in the space environment, paving the way for its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in November. The Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) aims to study atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on satellite communications, providing valuable insights into the connections between terrestrial weather and space.

To ensure the instrument’s survival and optimal performance in space, the AWE underwent rigorous environmental tests. These included electromagnetic interference and compatibility (EMI/EMC) testing, noise source exposure, ruggedness and reliability tests, vibration and strength validation testing, thermal vacuum testing, and instrument calibration. The purpose of these tests was to ensure that the AWE can withstand the harsh conditions of space and operate as intended.

Atmospheric gravity waves are oscillations within Earth’s atmosphere that are generated by factors such as airflow over mountain ranges, convection in the lower atmosphere, or disturbances in air masses. They are similar to the ripples formed on the surface of a pond when a stone is thrown into it. By studying atmospheric gravity waves, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of their effects on satellite communications and space weather, ultimately enabling more accurate forecasts and better contingency planning for mission planners and satellite operators.

The AWE project, led by Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) for NASA, has been designed as a highly sensitive and precise science instrument. Its successful completion of space environment tests brings us one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on our communication systems. [Source: NASA]

定義：
– atmospheric gravity waves: oscillations within a fluid medium, like Earth’s atmosphere, that result from the force of gravity trying to restore equilibrium.
– electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) testing: tests conducted to ensure that a device does not produce or emit electromagnetic signals that could interfere with other critical equipment.
– thermal vacuum testing: a test conducted in a vacuum chamber to simulate the performance and operation of an instrument in a simulated flight environment.
– instrument calibration: the process of adjusting and checking the accuracy of a measuring instrument.
– satellite communications: communications that enable banking, navigation, telephony, entertainment, and other applications using satellites as the means of transmission.

