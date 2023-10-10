城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

阿秒物理背後的科學以及對十秒精度的需求

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
阿秒物理背後的科學以及對十秒精度的需求

In the world of physics, attosecond-level timescales are incredibly important for understanding processes that occur at the most fundamental levels of reality. Recently, a trio of physicists was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in developing methods for probing physics on these tiny timescales.

An attosecond is an incredibly short unit of time, representing just 1 part in 10^18 of a second, or a billionth of a billionth of a second. While this level of precision is impressive, it is still not fast enough to measure everything that occurs in nature. There are four fundamental forces in nature: gravitation, electromagnetism, the weak nuclear force, and the strong nuclear force. Attosecond-level physics can describe gravitational and electromagnetic interactions, as well as most weak interactions. However, it cannot explain interactions mediated by the strong nuclear force.

To truly understand the universe, scientists must delve deeper into the realm of particle physics and achieve yoctosecond (~10^-24 second) precision. The yoctosecond level of precision would allow scientists to study and explain all fundamental interactions in our universe.

The Standard Model of particle physics explains the three fundamental quantum forces in our universe: electromagnetism, weak force, and strong force. With the inclusion of gravity, a total of 26 fundamental constants are needed to fully understand our universe.

The speed of light plays a crucial role in precision particle physics experiments. When particles are collided at near-light speeds, the debris from the collisions can be analyzed to reconstruct what occurred during the collisions. The speed of light allows scientists to convert time measurements into distance, providing valuable information about the particles involved.

In conclusion, attosecond-level physics has provided valuable insights into the fundamental forces of our universe. However, to fully grasp the intricacies of particle interactions, scientists need to achieve even greater precision on the yoctosecond timescale.

來源：
– Nobel Prize in Physics for developing methods for probing attosecond physics
– Definition of attosecond: 1 part in 10^18 of a second
– Definition of yoctosecond: 10^-24 second
– The role of speed of light in precision particle physics experiments

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

年輪顯示極端太陽風暴的證據可能會摧毀當今的文明

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新發現的120億年前的地殼板塊：本都板塊

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

俄羅斯國際太空站上的 Nauka 模組遭遇冷卻系統洩漏

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

年輪顯示極端太陽風暴的證據可能會摧毀當今的文明

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新發現的120億年前的地殼板塊：本都板塊

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

俄羅斯國際太空站上的 Nauka 模組遭遇冷卻系統洩漏

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

航海家號探測器：仍在探索宇宙

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論