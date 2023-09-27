城市生活

神經科學家對整合資訊理論的爭論

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Neuroscientists are engaged in a heated debate over the validity and implications of Integrated Information Theory (IIT). Over 100 leading neuroscientists recently signed a letter denouncing IIT as “pseudoscience,” citing its panpsychist origins and implications that consciousness is widespread throughout the universe. However, this aspect was not mentioned in a writeup by Nature.

IIT, developed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, posits that consciousness arises in any system where components exchange information in a mathematically defined way. Despite being championed by neuroscientist Christof Koch and philosopher David Chalmers, science writer John Horgan views IIT, along with all general theories of consciousness, as pseudoscience. Horgan argues that even physics, considered the most rigorous discipline, is riddled with pseudoscience, citing inflation theory, multiverse theory, and string theory as examples.

Interestingly, Horgan connects the debate on consciousness to the controversial issue of abortion. He highlights that the more sentience ascribed to entities like week-old human embryos, the more rights they should be granted. The signatories of the letter share this concern, emphasizing the need to protect the public from scientific misinformation. This aligns with Horgan’s view that science journalists also have a duty to provide a fair and truthful perspective.

Neuroscientist Erik Hoel, a close collaborator of Tononi, supports IIT and challenges the accusation of pseudoscience. Hoel warns that infighting and excessive criticism could harm the field of consciousness research, potentially leading to another “consciousness winter” and impeding progress. He raises concerns about the misuse of the term “scientific misinformation,” likening it to the politicization of topics like the lab leak theory of Covid.

In addressing panpsychism, Hoel clarifies that IIT does not believe that consciousness is spread ubiquitously like jam across the universe. It suggests that consciousness is limited to interactive mechanisms with the highest degree of integrated information, such as the brain. However, the signatories of the letter raise doubts about whether IIT’s conclusions on early-stage fetuses having consciousness should be considered scientific misinformation due to political considerations.

The debate surrounding IIT reveals a divide among neuroscientists, with conflicting views on its scientific validity and the implications it holds for various ethical and political issues. While the critics denounce panpsychism as a threat to easy abortion access, supporters argue against its dismissal as pseudoscience. As the discussion unfolds, it becomes clear that the true adversaries are not external forces but the scientists themselves.

