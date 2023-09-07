城市生活

Coherent and Controllable Spin-Optical Laser Developed by Technion Researchers

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Coherent and Controllable Spin-Optical Laser Developed by Technion Researchers

Researchers from the Technion have made a groundbreaking achievement in the field of atomic-scale spin-optics by creating a spin-optical laser from a single atomic layer. This innovation does not require the use of magnetic fields or cryogenic temperatures, pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible in this field.

The breakthrough is based on coherent spin-dependent interactions between a single atomic layer and a laterally confined photonic spin lattice. This lattice supports high-Q spin-valley states through the photonic Rashba-type spin splitting of a bound state in the continuum. The results of this research were published in the prestigious journal Nature Materials and featured in the journal’s Research Briefing.

This achievement has significant implications for both classical and quantum spin-dependent phenomena. It opens up new possibilities for fundamental research and the development of optoelectronic devices that utilize both electron and photon spins.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Technion in collaboration with Tel Aviv University. The research group involved in this study is associated with the Helen Diller Quantum Center and Russel Berrie Nanotechnology Institute.

The researchers were able to achieve high-Q spin-split states by constructing photonic spin lattices with different symmetry properties. These lattices consist of an inversion-asymmetry core and inversion-symmetry cladding integrated with a WS2 monolayer. The monolayer serves as the gain material and possesses unique valley pseudospins, enabling active control of spin-optical light sources without the need for magnetic fields.

In the monolayer-integrated spin-valley microcavities, spin-optical excitonic lasing is achieved at room temperature through strong optical feedback. The minimum-loss state of the system can be regulated by the pump polarization, providing control over the lasing intensity and spatial coherence.

This research opens up new avenues for the development of surface-emitting spin-optical light sources. It also takes a step towards achieving entanglement between valley excitons for quantum information.

The development of this coherent and controllable spin-optical laser demonstrates the potential of spin-optics and its applications in various fields.

來源：
– Nature Materials research article (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41563-021-00940-y)
– Technion (https://www.technion.ac.il/en/2021/07/a-coherent-and-controllable-spin-optical-laser-from-a-single-atomic-layer/)

