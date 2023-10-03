城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

消失恆星之謎：詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡的新見解

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
消失恆星之謎：詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡的新見解

In 2009, a star named N6946-BH1 baffled astronomers when it began to brighten, as if it was about to explode into a supernova. However, instead of the expected dramatic explosion, the star simply faded away, leaving astronomers perplexed. It was only recently, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), that new data shed light on this enigmatic event.

A study published on arXiv analyzed data collected by JWST’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments, revealing a bright infrared source that appears to be a remnant dust shell surrounding the position where the original star once existed. This suggests that the star expelled material as it rapidly brightened. Another possibility is that the infrared glow originates from material falling into the black hole formed by the star’s collapse.

What surprised the astronomers even more was the discovery of not one, but three remnant objects. Previous observations could not distinguish between these sources due to limited resolution. This finding makes the failed supernova model less likely, pointing instead to a stellar merger as the cause of the 2009 brightening. It appears that what was initially perceived as a single massive star was, in fact, a merging star system that brightened and then faded.

While the data leans towards the stellar merger model, the failed supernova model cannot be entirely ruled out. This complicates our understanding of supernovae and the formation of stellar mass black holes. Although black hole mergers have been observed, it remains uncertain whether these massive stars first undergo a supernova before collapsing into a black hole.

The fact that JWST was able to distinguish between multiple sources in a galaxy located 22 million light-years away is a remarkable feat. Astronomers now have hope that similar stars will be observed in the future, providing more data to differentiate between stellar mergers and failed supernovae. This will contribute to a deeper understanding of the final stages in the evolution of stars as they transform into stellar-mass black holes.

Source: Beasor, Emma R., et al. “JWST reveals a luminous infrared source at the position of the failed supernova candidate N6946-BH1.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.16121 (2023).

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論