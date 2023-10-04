城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家利用 JWST 調查大質量恆星的神秘消失

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
天文學家利用 JWST 調查大質量恆星的神秘消失

Astronomers have been perplexed by the sudden disappearance of a massive star known as N6946-BH1. In 2009, this star underwent a period of brightening, reaching a luminosity equivalent to a million suns. However, instead of exploding into a supernova as expected, it faded and became undetectable by telescopes.

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers now have new insights into the fate of the star. A recent study analyzed data collected by the JWST’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments and discovered a bright infrared source near the original position of the star. This suggests the presence of a dust shell that could have been ejected from the star during its rapid brightening phase. Alternatively, the infrared glow could be caused by material falling into a black hole formed by the collapse of the star.

Interestingly, the study revealed not just one remnant object, but three. Earlier observations had blended these sources together due to limitations in resolution. This finding challenges the previous hypothesis that the star collapsed to become a black hole, indicating a more likely scenario of a stellar merger. The original star system brightened as two stars merged but eventually faded.

The study highlights the ongoing debate about whether massive stars become black holes through failed supernovae. While the data supports the stellar merger model, it does not rule out the failed supernova model. This adds complexity to our understanding of supernovae and stellar-mass black holes.

N6946-BH1, located in a galaxy 22 million light-years away, demonstrates the capabilities of the JWST in distinguishing multiple sources. Astronomers hope that similar stars will be observed in the future, providing more data to differentiate between stellar mergers and failed supernovae. This knowledge will contribute to our understanding of the final stages of stars as they potentially transform into stellar-mass black holes.

資源： 宇宙今天

研究： Beasor, E.R., Khazov, D., & Smith, N. (2023). JWST reveals a luminous infrared source at the position of the failed supernova candidate N6946-BH1. arXiv.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

加拿大人目睹日環食為美國太空總署提供了研究大氣的機會

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

探索系外行星和系外衛星的世界

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

The Parker Solar Probe Continues to Explore the Sun’s Mysteries

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

加拿大人目睹日環食為美國太空總署提供了研究大氣的機會

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

探索系外行星和系外衛星的世界

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

The Parker Solar Probe Continues to Explore the Sun’s Mysteries

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Excitement in the Waters: Humpback Whales Enjoying a Seaweed Massage

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論