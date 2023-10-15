城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家觀察到冰世界碰撞形成的巨大塵埃雲

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
天文學家觀察到冰世界碰撞形成的巨大塵埃雲

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting a massive dust cloud resulting from the collision between two ice worlds in the ASASSN-21qj system, located 1,800 lightyears away from Earth. The collision created a dust cloud that has moved in front of the host star and caused it to dim over time. The tell-tale increase in infrared wavelengths before the dimming of the star provided evidence of the collision. The results of this observation have been published in the journal Nature.

The impact event brought hidden material, normally buried beneath layers of hydrogen and helium in giant planets, to the surface. The release of a significant amount of water vapor cooled the post-impact body down to 1000K (726°C), shedding light on the planet’s internal composition.

Scientists were able to determine that the collision involved two ice giant exoplanets due to calculations, computer models, and a brightening observed in the infrared frequencies by an amateur astronomer. This collision is reminiscent of the relationship between Uranus and Neptune in our own Solar System.

Over a period of approximately three years, the dust cloud moved in front of the host star as observed from Earth. In the coming years, the cloud is predicted to expand, eventually smearing around the orbit of the celestial body resulting from the collision. Astronomers plan to use both ground and space-based instruments to continue studying the debris cloud, speculating that it may coalesce into one or multiple moons around the new planet.

This discovery opens up new opportunities to investigate the interior composition of giant planets and gain insights into the dynamics of planet formation through collisions. Further research will contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

來源：
– 自然（期刊）
– Ludmila Carone, astronomer
– Simon Lock, co-lead author of the paper

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

一種新的人工智慧工具可自動偵測超新星

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

改變光的行為：光子晶體中的偽重力效應

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

科學家使用中子測量積層製造中的應變

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

一種新的人工智慧工具可自動偵測超新星

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

改變光的行為：光子晶體中的偽重力效應

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家使用中子測量積層製造中的應變

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

理解組裝理論：探索演化與物理學之間的接口

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論