科學

金星上有閃電嗎？ 新研究提出質疑

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Contrary to a long-standing hypothesis, the presence of lightning on Venus has been called into question by scientists analyzing data collected by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. Whistler Waves, low-frequency radio waves that traverse the atmosphere along magnetic field lines, were detected by the Pioneer Venus spacecraft in 1978, leading to the proposal that lightning generates these waves on Venus just as it does on Earth. However, a recent study led by the University of Colorado Boulder challenges this interpretation.

The researchers examined data from the Parker Solar Probe, which is currently on a mission to study solar winds. During its fourth flyby of Venus in 2021, the probe’s sensors detected numerous Whistler Waves. Significantly, these waves were observed traveling down toward the planet rather than out into space, as would be expected if they were generated by lightning. Harriet George, the lead author of the study, explained that the wave direction provided clues about their point of origin, indicating that they were likely caused by a process in the magnetotail region on the night side of Venus.

The researchers also noted that if lightning were common on Venus, the Whistler Waves would be accompanied by flashes of light. However, these lightning-related events are rare, suggesting a low occurrence rate of lightning on the planet. Instead, the scientists proposed that the waves are a result of magnetic reconnection, where Venus’s magnetic field lines break and reconnect, releasing bursts of energy.

Further data collection from the Parker Solar Probe’s final flyby, which will bring it within 250 miles of the planet’s surface, is required to confirm the extent of lightning activity on Venus. The rarity of opportunities to conduct research on Venus underscores the significance of this study in understanding the planet’s atmospheric processes.

