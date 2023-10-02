城市生活

Astronomers Propose Disco Balls as Solar Observing Tools

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
A group of astronomers from Sweden has suggested the installation of disco balls in observatories and scientific facilities as a novel way to observe the Sun. In their paper published in the Physics Education journal, the researchers argue that disco balls, consisting of pinhead mirrors, could serve as convenient and enjoyable tools for multiple individuals to safely observe the Sun.

Disco balls operate similarly to pinhole cameras, reflecting light onto a surface. The scientists assert that these mirror balls can be utilized as mildly defocused pinhole projectors, capable of projecting bright light sources, such as the Sun, onto a wall or screen. Unlike traditional solar projection tools like pinhole projectors and colanders, disco balls disperse their solar images throughout a room, making recognizable solar disks visible from distances of approximately two meters and beyond.

Beyond their accessibility to larger or socially distanced groups, disco balls also enable observation of large sunspots if their mirror segments are small enough. The researchers believe that the potential of disco balls as solar observing tools has been overlooked and found only a few instances of their usage among other scientists.

While pinhead mirrors can be created by breaking or covering larger mirrors, disco balls present an affordable and safe alternative that are widely available at low prices. The researchers also emphasize that the associations of disco balls with concerts, discotheques, and parties make them intriguing and unexpected objects for educating schoolchildren and the general public about physics.

In conclusion, astronomers have recommended the implementation of disco balls in observatories and scientific facilities as an easy, fun, and accessible means of observing the Sun. By spreading solar images across a room, disco balls allow for safe group observations while providing the opportunity to study large sunspots. Furthermore, their low cost and association with entertainment make them particularly interesting for educational purposes.

來源：
– Physics Education journal, research paper by Cumming et al.

