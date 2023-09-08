城市生活

新方法使用雙週期 RR Lyr 星測量星系距離

Astronomers have developed a new method for accurately measuring the distances of galaxies by using double-period RR Lyr stars. This method eliminates the need for spectroscopic observations and has the potential to increase the sample of galaxies with precise distances by over 20 times.

RR Lyr stars are pulsating variables that are 100 times brighter than our Sun and are more than twice as old. They can serve as a “standard candle” for measuring galaxy distances due to the relationship between their pulsation period and luminosity. These stars have been widely used for distance measurements, along with classical Cepheids, for galaxies close to us.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, astronomers from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed using double-period RR Lyr stars to measure galaxy distances with an optimized distance error of 1-2%.

Double-period RR Lyr stars are unique because they exhibit pulsation with more than one period. The two periods are associated with stellar properties such as mass and elemental abundance. By studying these two periods, astronomers can establish a period-luminosity relation independent of elemental abundance, allowing for distance measurements based solely on photometry.

This new method provides a way to obtain distance measurements of nearby galaxies from photometry alone, without relying on spectroscopic observations. According to Dr. Licai Deng, a senior researcher at NAOC and co-author of the study, this method has the potential to increase the sample of galaxies with high-precision distance measurements by a factor of 20 or more.

Double-period RR Lyr stars not only provide accurate distance measurements but also valuable information about elemental abundances. In the future, with the advent of advanced telescopes such as the China Space Station Telescope and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, tens of thousands of double-period RR Lyr stars in nearby galaxies are expected to be discovered. By utilizing the distance measurement method based on these stars, astronomers hope to create a 3D intuitive map of the Local Group and obtain a high-precision Hubble constant.

Overall, the use of double-period RR Lyr stars as distance indicators offers a promising avenue for advancing our understanding of the cosmos and the vast galaxies within it.

