太陽系形成的新見解：分析小行星樣本和觀測原行星盤

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft recently delivered a sample of dust and pebbles collected from the surface of near-Earth asteroid Bennu. This sample will be analyzed to gain a better understanding of how our solar system formed and the materials involved. This analysis will take place in the same facility that examined rocks and dust from the Apollo lunar landings, contributing to our knowledge of the formation and evolution of the solar system.

For astronomers studying the formation of planets around stars in distant solar systems, the ability to collect and analyze samples up close is not currently possible. Instead, they rely on remote observations using telescopes. While these observations provide valuable insights, they are limited in their ability to directly measure the properties of interest.

Protoplanetary disks, which are disks of gas and dust that orbit young stars, offer valuable information about the early stages of planet formation. Unfortunately, these disks are located many light years away from our solar system, making it impossible to send spacecraft to directly measure their composition. Astronomers can only observe and study these distant regions remotely using telescopes.

To determine the properties of protoplanetary disks, astronomers calculate distances indirectly using parallax measurements. Parallax is the apparent change in position of a star caused by Earth’s orbit around the sun. Once the distance is known, astronomers can determine the luminosity of the protoplanetary disk and its star. Luminosity, measured in watts, affects the composition and size of the dust particles that form asteroids and planetary cores.

When observing distant systems, astronomers also rely on the apparent color of stars and the gas and dust in protoplanetary disks to determine temperature and luminosity. By analyzing the brightness at different wavelengths, astronomers can measure the color of celestial objects. Warmer objects emit more blue light, resulting in a bluer color and a smaller corresponding number.

Although astronomers cannot directly collect samples from distant solar systems like OSIRIS-REx did with Bennu, they continue to gain valuable insights through remote observations and analyses. These findings contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of our own solar system, as well as others throughout the universe.

