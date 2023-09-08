城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家發現可追溯到大爆炸的巨大“星系氣泡”

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天文學家發現可追溯到大爆炸的巨大“星系氣泡”

A team of international astronomers has made a groundbreaking discovery: a fossilized remnant from just after the Big Bang known as the “bubble of galaxies.” This unimaginably huge cosmic structure measures one billion light-years across, making it 10,000 times wider than our Milky Way galaxy. The discovery provides a clearer picture of the rate of expansion of the universe and could revolutionize cosmology.

The bubble, which is centered approximately 820 million light-years from our own galaxy, is considered to be a significant find. According to Cullan Howlett, a member of the research team, the bubble is a fossil from the time of the Big Bang when the universe was formed, and it dwarfs many known structures, such as the Sloan Great Wall and Bootes supercluster.

The discovery also confirms a phenomenon first described in 1970 by Jim Peebles, a Canadian-American cosmologist. Peebles theorized that the churning of gravity and radiation in the primordial universe created sound waves called baryon acoustic oscillations, which in turn created bubbles as they rippled through the plasma. The process halted approximately 380,000 years after the Big Bang when the universe cooled down and the shape of the bubbles froze. Over time, these bubbles grew larger as the universe expanded.

The recently discovered bubble is the first-known single baryon acoustic oscillation. The astronomers have named it Ho’oleilana, meaning “sent murmurs of awakening” in Hawaiian, in reference to the creation chant from which its name is derived.

This significant finding not only sheds light on the early universe but also suggests that the universe has expanded further than originally predicted. The researchers believe that the discovery of this massive bubble of galaxies could lead to a great change in the field of cosmology, potentially requiring a re-evaluation of the current model of the universe.

來源：
– The Astrophysical Journal
– The University of Queensland’s School of Mathematics and Physics
– Atomic Energy Commission of France
– University of Hawaii

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論