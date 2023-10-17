城市生活

天文學家發現行星形成的初始階段

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
A team of astronomers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of planet formation. They have uncovered the first step in the process of how planets are formed.

Planetary formation begins with the formation of dust grains in the protoplanetary disk, a rotating disk of gas and dust that surrounds a young star. These dust grains then collide with each other and clump together, eventually growing into planetesimals – small, solid objects ranging from a few meters to tens of kilometers in size.

Using observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, the researchers were able to study a young star system called HD 163296. They found multiple rings of dust in the protoplanetary disk, which indicated the presence of planetesimals. Furthermore, they discovered that these rings were not perfectly aligned with the disk, suggesting that gravitational interactions between the planetesimals and the gas in the disk were causing the misalignment.

This finding supports the leading theory of planet formation, known as the core-accretion model. According to this model, planets form as solid cores accumulate mass through the accretion of dust and gas in the protoplanetary disk. The misalignment observed by the astronomers indicates that the planetesimals are interacting with the gas in the disk, an essential step in the core-accretion process.

Understanding the early stages of planet formation is crucial in unraveling the mysteries of our own solar system and the countless exoplanetary systems that exist in the universe. By studying the initial steps in planet formation, astronomers can gain insights into how different planetary architectures and compositions arise.

This groundbreaking discovery by the Tokyo Institute of Technology astronomers provides a significant contribution to our understanding of how planets are formed. By revealing the initial stages of planet formation, this research opens up new avenues for investigation and brings us closer to answering fundamental questions about the origins of our solar system and the diversity of planetary systems in the cosmos.

