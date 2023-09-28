城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回家園

By羅伯特·安德魯

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回家園

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. The trio, consisting of American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. Their original ride was damaged by space debris, causing them to extend their mission to 371 days.

Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, the world record for the longest spaceflight still belongs to Russia, with a duration of 437 days set in the mid-1990s.

The return journey was made using a replacement Soyuz capsule, as the original capsule was damaged and lost all its coolant. Russian engineers suspect that space debris punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerned about the safety of the electronics and occupants, the decision was made to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived at the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, bringing an end to their unexpected adventure. The new commander of the space station, Andreas Mogensen, expressed his relief at their safe return.

Upon touchdown in Kazakhstan, the astronauts were recovered by helicopter and expressed their joy at being back on Earth. Frank Rubio, who is also an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, shared that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than anticipated. Despite missing important family milestones, the astronauts successfully completed their mission, traveling 157 million miles and circling the Earth nearly 6,000 times.

來源：
– NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts return from space after 371 days
– Soyuz Space Capsule Carrying Record-Setting NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth Safely

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭將發射 22 顆星鏈衛星進入軌道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

火星沉積物揭示了古代火星的周期性氣候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

專家警告稱，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年內撞擊地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭將發射 22 顆星鏈衛星進入軌道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

火星沉積物揭示了古代火星的周期性氣候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

專家警告稱，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年內撞擊地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現 15 個國家繪製了奇怪的“仙女圈”

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論