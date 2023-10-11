城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Scientists Investigate Ultrahigh Density in Solar System Objects

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists Investigate Ultrahigh Density in Solar System Objects

Scientists have long been intrigued by objects in the Solar System that exhibit higher densities than naturally occurring elements found on Earth. A recent study by physicists from the University of Arizona explores the possibility of naturally occurring elements beyond those currently known on the periodic table. These elements, theorized to exist beyond atomic number 164, could explain the high density measurements of certain asteroids.

The density of the metal osmium, the densest naturally occurring element, is approximately 22.59 grams per cubic centimeter. However, some asteroids, like 33 Polyhymnia, have been found to have densities as high as 75.28 grams per cubic centimeter. While this high density measurement was deemed unrealistic, physicists Evan LaForge, Will Price, and Johann Rafelski used the Thomas-Fermi model to investigate whether such extreme densities were physically plausible.

The researchers calculated the atomic structure of hypothetical superheavy elements using the Thomas-Fermi model. Their calculations aligned with the predicted island of stability at atomic number 164. The density range of these elements was found to be between 36 and 68.4 grams per cubic centimeter, which is close to the high density measurement of 33 Polyhymnia.

This study demonstrates that ultrahigh density can be achieved without invoking strange or dark matter theories. The Thomas-Fermi model proved to be useful in examining the properties of these hypothetical superheavy elements. The research lays the groundwork for further analyses in understanding the nature of these elements.

Source: The European Physical Journal Plus

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論