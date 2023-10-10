城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 警告小行星 2023 TM3 接近

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA 警告小行星 2023 TM3 接近

NASA has announced that an asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 TM3 is set to pass Earth today at a distance closer than the Moon. While the asteroid’s close approach may sound alarming, it poses no threat due to its small size.

Asteroid 2023 TM3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth’s. Its width is estimated to be around 47 feet, making it almost as big as a house.

NASA has been studying asteroids with space telescopes such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as spacecraft like Dawn, OSIRIS-REx, and Hayabusa2. These efforts aim to track and monitor asteroids in order to understand their behavior and potential impact on Earth.

Asteroid 2023 TM3 is traveling toward Earth at a speed of 58,306 kilometers per hour, which is close to the speed of a spacecraft. It will pass by the planet at a distance of just 103,000 kilometers, approximately one-third of the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Despite its proximity, NASA assures that the asteroid is not considered a threat. This is not the first time Asteroid 2023 TM3 has come close to Earth. It made its first close approach in 1988, passing the planet at a distance of 1 million kilometers. After today’s approach, the next close encounter with the asteroid is expected to occur on August 16, 2032, when it will pass by Earth at a distance of 5.7 million kilometers.

Tracking and studying asteroids is crucial for understanding potential impact risks and developing strategies for planetary defense. With over 1 million known asteroids in space, NASA’s efforts to monitor these objects are of great importance to safeguard our planet.

來源：
– NASA（美國國家航空航天局）
– 哈勃太空望遠鏡
– 詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡
– Dawn spacecraft
– OSIRIS-REx spacecraft
– Hayabusa2 spacecraft

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

年輪顯示極端太陽風暴的證據可能會摧毀當今的文明

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新發現的120億年前的地殼板塊：本都板塊

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

俄羅斯國際太空站上的 Nauka 模組遭遇冷卻系統洩漏

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

年輪顯示極端太陽風暴的證據可能會摧毀當今的文明

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新發現的120億年前的地殼板塊：本都板塊

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

俄羅斯國際太空站上的 Nauka 模組遭遇冷卻系統洩漏

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

航海家號探測器：仍在探索宇宙

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論