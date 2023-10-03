城市生活

科學

科學家在打開小行星樣本罐時遇到“好問題”

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Scientists at NASA working to open the sample canister containing rock and dust from asteroid Bennu have encountered a pleasant surprise: there is an abundance of material inside. The process of disassembling the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) head is taking longer than anticipated due to the large amount of material found when the canister lid was removed. This is a positive occurrence, as it means there is a significant amount of material to study and analyze.

OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for the sample collection, landed on asteroid Bennu in October 2020 and successfully grabbed a sample from its surface. Prior to the retrieval, scientists observed particles slowly escaping from the sampler head, which indicated the presence of extra bits of the asteroid. Their assumption proved correct, as the canister’s lid and base contained a greater quantity of dark particles than expected.

Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, described the abundance of material as the “best ‘problem’ to have.” The team is currently performing an initial analysis of the sample found on the avionics deck of the canister. This analysis will provide insights into the composition of Bennu and what can be expected from the bulk sample.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid believed to have broken off from a larger carbon-rich asteroid billions of years ago. Studying the asteroid sample can help scientists understand the origin story of Earth and the potential delivery of life’s building blocks through asteroid impacts.

The early findings from the sample, as well as images of the rocks and dust, will be revealed in a live broadcast on October 11th. In the coming weeks, the curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center will continue to disassemble the TAGSAM head to reveal the bulk sample held within.

The utmost care is being taken to prevent any Earthly contaminants from entering the sample canister, preserving the integrity of the material and its potential insights into the history of life.

來源：NASA（未提供 URL）

