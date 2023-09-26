城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局發現近地小行星並成功完成樣本返回任務

By羅伯特·安德魯

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局發現近地小行星並成功完成樣本返回任務

NASA has recently made two significant discoveries and achievements in the field of space exploration. Firstly, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft has successfully completed a 6-year mission to study the Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) Bennu. After collecting rock and dust samples from the asteroid, the spacecraft safely landed back on Earth. The collected samples will now undergo further examination at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In a separate development, NASA has identified a Near-Earth Asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 SO5. This asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today, but it is not expected to impact the planet’s surface. Although traveling at a rapid speed of 60364 kilometers per hour, this asteroid is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its small size.

Asteroid 2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid. With a width of nearly 74 feet, it is almost the size of an aircraft. Interestingly, this asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will be its first-ever close approach. While it will not approach Earth at such a close distance in the future, it will come as near as 70 million kilometers on February 21, 2024.

These discoveries and achievements underline the continuous efforts and advancements made by NASA in the study of asteroids and the exploration of space. By gathering valuable samples and data, scientists aim to deepen our understanding of the universe and potentially develop strategies to mitigate any future threats posed by asteroids.

來源：
– NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) Mission
– NASA 近地天體研究中心 (CNEOS)
– NASA 噴射推進實驗室

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

印度月球著陸器復興的希望越來越渺茫

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

研究發現尼安德塔人是海鮮鑑賞家

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

非洲出土的世界上最古老的人造建築

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

美國宇航局發現近地小行星並成功完成樣本返回任務

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

印度月球著陸器復興的希望越來越渺茫

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究發現尼安德塔人是海鮮鑑賞家

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

非洲出土的世界上最古老的人造建築

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論