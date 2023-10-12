城市生活

有些小行星可能含有元素週期表以外的重元素

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A recent study conducted by physicists at The University of Arizona suggests that certain asteroids may contain heavy elements that are not found in the periodic table. The researchers were interested in the concept of Compact Ultradense Objects (CUDOs), which have a mass density greater than that of Osmium, the densest naturally occurring, stable element.

The team focused on asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, which has a mass density exceeding the maximum density of known atomic matter. According to the study, this suggests that the asteroid could be classified as a CUDO with an unknown composition. To investigate further, the scientists examined elements with atomic numbers higher than those currently listed in the periodic table.

While Osmium remains the densest stable element, the researchers considered the possibility of elements beyond the periodic table. Elements with higher atomic numbers, such as Oganesson, have been experimentally produced and are known to be the densest elements. However, these elements tend to be unstable and have short half-lives.

Using the relativistic Thomas-Fermi model of the atom, the team estimated the mass density of elements beyond atomic number 110. They found that elements in an anticipated theoretical region near atomic number 164 could potentially explain the high mass density observed in asteroid 33 Polyhymnia.

The results of this study suggest that if these superheavy elements are stable enough, they could potentially exist in the cores of dense asteroids. While this is a preliminary finding, it has exciting implications for the field of physics and the possibility of space mining.

The study, which was published in The European Physical Journal Plus, offers new insights into the composition of asteroids and expands our understanding of the elements that can exist in the universe.

來源：
– The European Physical Journal Plus

