城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家利用人工智慧研究有爭議的 3.5 億年前岩石樣本

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
科學家利用人工智慧研究有爭議的 3.5 億年前岩石樣本

Scientists have turned to AI to help settle a long-standing debate regarding a 3.5-billion-year-old rock sample known as the Apex chert, which was discovered in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Originally, analysis of the rock suggested that it contained microfossils from ancient microbes, making it a potential contender for evidence of the oldest life on Earth. However, subsequent research indicated that the chert might only contain minerals, leading to uncertainty and heated discussion among scientists.

A team led by mineralogist Bob Hazen from the Carnegie Institution’s Geophysical Laboratory has now applied machine learning, a form of AI, to determine whether the rock sample contains evidence of past life or not. Their findings, which were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, demonstrate that the technique can differentiate between biotic samples derived from living organisms and abiotic samples that originate from non-living mechanisms.

This approach is significant not only for resolving the debate surrounding the Apex chert but also for the broader field of astrobiology. By identifying the chemical patterns associated with life, the team hopes to find new ways to search for signs of ancient life on Earth and even on other planets in the Solar System. Instead of simply looking for specific biomolecules like DNA, the team is taking a more comprehensive approach. They believe that the chemistry of life will inherently differ from the chemistry of non-life, thereby allowing them to identify biosignatures in a broader range of samples.

To test their AI technique, the team examined a collection of 134 carbon-bearing samples using pyrolysis gas-chromatography mass-spectrometry (GCMS). The samples included a variety of biological materials such as human hair, grains, seeds, bacteria, and plants. With this method, the team demonstrated that it is possible to identify the distribution and patterns of molecules associated with life. These findings open up new possibilities for the search for extraterrestrial life and may provide insights into the origins of life on Earth.

來源：
– Title: Scientists Use Machine Learning to Investigate 3.5-Billion-Year-Old Rocks
– Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

為美國太空總署的南希·格雷斯·羅馬太空望遠鏡做準備：利用科學界最大限度地發揮科學潛力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

實驗室製造的酵素可防止亨丁頓舞蹈症中有毒蛋白質團塊的形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

為美國太空總署的南希·格雷斯·羅馬太空望遠鏡做準備：利用科學界最大限度地發揮科學潛力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

實驗室製造的酵素可防止亨丁頓舞蹈症中有毒蛋白質團塊的形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的毅力號火星車將探索火星上的地質交界處

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論