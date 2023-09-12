城市生活

阿麗亞娜航天公司將在阿麗亞娜 6 號上為國際通信衛星組織發射小型地球靜止衛星

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Arianespace has signed a contract with Intelsat to launch the IS-45 satellite in the first half of 2026. The satellite will be launched on the Ariane 6, specifically the Ariane 64 variant. The IS-45 satellite, weighing one ton, will carry a payload of 12 Ku-band transponders. It is based on the HummingSat platform developed by Swissto12 with support from the European Space Agency.

This contract marks almost 40 years since Arianespace conducted its first launch for Intelsat, placing the Intelsat 507 satellite into geostationary orbit in October 1983. However, the market for geostationary satellites has changed significantly since then. Once the core of the commercial launch market, the demand for these satellites has decreased in recent years due to the rise of broadband constellations in low Earth orbit.

Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace, highlights this shift in demand, stating that there are now fewer geostationary satellites being ordered, and they are not as heavy as they used to be. Despite this decline, launch companies still consider the commercial geostationary orbit (GEO) market to be important. Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance, believes this market will remain stable at around 10 launches per year. Tom Ochinero, VP of commercial sales at SpaceX, also emphasizes the significance of the GEO market and dismisses the narrative of GEO launches going away.

However, the executives acknowledge that the primary driver of launch demand now is broadband constellations. The design of these constellations requires a steady pace of launches, even after the system is completed, as old satellites are replaced. Israël notes that while GEO is still present, constellations are now the stronger engine for growth.

