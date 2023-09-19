Argyle Volcano Study Identifies Clue to Finding New Diamond Deposits

Researchers from Curtin University have made a significant discovery in the study of diamond-rich rocks from the Argyle volcano in Western Australia. They have identified the missing third ingredient necessary for the formation of valuable pink diamonds. This finding could have a profound impact on the global search for new diamond deposits.

The study, published in Nature Communications, reveals that in addition to carbon deep within the Earth and forces from colliding tectonic plates, the presence of pink diamonds at the Earth’s surface requires continents that were “stretched” during continental break-up hundreds of millions of years ago. This stretching created gaps in the Earth’s crust through which diamond-carrying magma could rise.

Lead researcher Dr. Hugo Olierook explains that Argyle is estimated to be 1.3 billion years old, making it 100 million years older than previously believed. Its formation is linked to the breakup of an ancient supercontinent. The region where the Argyle diamond deposit is located was a result of a collision between the Kimberley region and northern Australia, creating a scar in the land that will never fully heal.

Dr. Olierook emphasizes that the combination of deep carbon, continental collision, and stretching of the land is crucial for finding pink diamonds. He believes that by identifying these three ingredients, it becomes possible to discover new diamond deposits, similar to the famed Argyle mine, which was once the world’s largest source of natural diamonds.

However, Dr. Olierook acknowledges that the search for new pink diamond deposits will pose challenges. Most diamond deposits have been found in the middle of ancient continents because exposed volcanoes are easier to locate. The Argyle volcano, situated at the intersection of two ancient continents, has produced over 90 percent of the world’s pink diamonds.

Co-author and principal geologist Murray Rayner from Rio Tinto emphasizes the significance of the Argyle volcano’s age and location in understanding the formation of these rare and prized gems. The study was conducted by researchers affiliated with Curtin University’s John de Laeter Center, Timescales of Mineral Systems Group, and Earth Dynamics Research Group.

In conclusion, the discovery of the third clue necessary for identifying new diamond deposits opens up new possibilities for diamond exploration. Researchers now have a better understanding of the conditions required for the formation of pink diamonds and will continue to search for potential diamond-bearing volcanoes in Australia and other regions.

Source: Curtin University, Nature Communications.