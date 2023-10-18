城市生活

螞蟻被發現被困在塑膠垃圾中，凸顯了污染對陸地動物的更廣泛影響

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Recent discoveries on the Canary Islands have revealed that plastic pollution is not only affecting marine life but also terrestrial creatures. Researchers found ants from the island of La Palma that had become victims of plastic waste. When examining 113 ants, they discovered a Lasius grandis ant caught in a red fiber and a Monomorium ant ensnared by a black one, both of which were confirmed to be made of plastic.

While it is widely known that plastic poses a threat to marine birds and mammals, this finding emphasizes that land animals are also at risk. Plastics have been found in the bodies of camels and have been linked to the decline of songbirds. Even insects, such as caddisfly larvae, have incorporated plastic fragments into their protective casings. However, incidents of insects getting entangled in plastic waste, like the ants on the Canary Islands, are rare and one of the first recorded instances.

The entangled ants were found alive and seemingly unharmed, raising questions about the true impact of such entanglements. The origins of the plastic fibers remain uncertain, but nearby roads and hiking paths could be potential sources. Additionally, plastic waste can travel long distances through wind, affecting even remote areas.

The discovery of ants trapped in plastic serves as a reminder that plastic pollution has far-reaching consequences, even in unexpected places. Urban ecologist Álvaro Luna stresses the importance of expanding our understanding beyond marine ecosystems to fully comprehend the scale of the issue.

As research continues, it becomes increasingly clear how ubiquitous plastic pollution is. Marine ecologist Melanie Bergmann suggests that insects may have been trapped in plastic for much longer than previously realized. This finding underscores the need to address plastic pollution and its impact on all forms of life, both on land and in the ocean.

