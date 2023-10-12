城市生活

科學

氣候變遷導致南極冰蓋以驚人的速度融化

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
The world’s largest remaining ice sheet in Antarctica is rapidly losing mass due to climate change, with over 40 percent of its 162 ice sheets shrinking since 1997. This alarming trend is causing a substantial release of fresh water into the ocean, which poses a significant threat to global ocean currents.

Scientists have identified human-induced climate change as the likely cause of the rapid ice loss in Antarctica. Rising temperatures melt the ice at an accelerating rate, resulting in the release of tremendous amounts of freshwater into the surrounding ocean. This influx of fresh water can disrupt the balance of salinity in the ocean, potentially destabilizing crucial ocean currents.

Ocean currents play a vital role in regulating Earth’s climate by distributing heat around the world. The Southern Ocean, surrounding Antarctica, is home to some of the most influential ocean currents, such as the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. Disrupting the flow of these currents could have far-reaching consequences for climate patterns on a global scale.

While it continues to be difficult to predict the exact implications of melting ice sheets on ocean currents, scientists are concerned about the potential disruption to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). The AMOC plays a crucial role in redistributing heat from the equator to the North Atlantic, impacting weather patterns and oceanic ecosystems.

Efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change are essential in preventing further ice loss in Antarctica. Continued research and monitoring of the region are crucial to understanding the full extent of the consequences and developing effective strategies to mitigate the potential risks.

來源：
– William Hunter. “Over 40 per cent of Antarctica’s 162 ice sheets have shrunk since 1997”, Daily Mail (12 October 2023)

