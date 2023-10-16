城市生活

南極洲的冰架隨潮汐移動

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Summary: The boundaries of Antarctica’s ice shelves shift up to nine miles with the tide, according to a recent study. This movement has significant implications for understanding the dynamics of ice shelves and can help scientists predict future changes in Antarctica’s ice sheet.

Antarctica, the southernmost continent on Earth, is home to massive ice shelves that surround its coastline. These ice shelves are constantly in motion, but researchers have now discovered that their boundaries also shift with the tides.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from various institutions, utilized satellite data to track the movement of Antarctica’s ice shelves. They found that the ice shelves move in response to the gravitational forces exerted by the tides. This movement can be as large as nine miles, depending on the location and the size of the ice shelf.

Understanding the dynamics of ice shelves is crucial for predicting the future behavior of Antarctica’s ice sheet. As global temperatures rise, the melting of ice shelves can contribute to sea-level rise. By accurately predicting the movement of ice shelves, scientists can better estimate the potential impact on sea levels and coastal communities around the world.

The researchers also noted that the shifting of ice shelf boundaries may have implications for the stability of the ice shelves themselves. As the boundaries move, they can create stress and fractures within the ice, potentially increasing the chances of calving events, where large chunks of ice break off from the shelf.

This study adds to our understanding of the complex and dynamic nature of Antarctica’s ice shelves. By studying the movement of these shelves with the tides, scientists can gain insights into the factors driving their behavior and make more accurate predictions about the future state of Antarctica’s ice sheet.

定義：
– Ice shelves: Thick, floating platforms of ice that are attached to the coast of Antarctica.
– Tides: The regular rising and falling of the Earth’s oceans caused by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun.

