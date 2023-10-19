城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

自 40 年以來，南極洲超過 1997% 的冰架正在縮小，其中一半沒有恢復的跡象

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
自 40 年以來，南極洲超過 1997% 的冰架正在縮小，其中一半沒有恢復的跡象

A groundbreaking study from the University of Leeds has revealed that over 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have been shrinking since 1997, with almost half of them showing no signs of recovery. This alarming discovery signals a critical turning point in our battle against global warming and highlights the urgent need to address the climate crisis.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Advances, used cutting-edge satellite technology to analyze the dynamics of Antarctica’s ice shelves. The results showed that from 1997 to 2021, the continent lost a staggering 7.5 trillion metric tonnes of ice. While the eastern part of Antarctica experienced a gain of 59 trillion tonnes, the western region suffered a catastrophic loss of 67 trillion tonnes.

The main cause of this dramatic change is warm water on the western side of Antarctica, which has been relentlessly eroding the ice shelves. In contrast, the eastern side of Antarctica remains relatively protected with colder waters, allowing the ice shelves to maintain or even grow.

Antarctica’s ice shelves play a critical role in regulating the flow of glaciers into the sea. When these shelves diminish in size, glaciers release large quantities of freshwater into the ocean, disrupting the currents of the Southern Ocean. This disruption can have far-reaching consequences for weather patterns, fisheries, and ecosystems worldwide.

The link between Antarctica’s ice loss and the broader climate crisis is undeniable. The majority of the shrinking ice shelves are showing no signs of recovery, indicating that the current ice loss is not part of a natural cycle. Recent research also suggests that Antarctica is warming at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the world, surpassing predictions made by climate models.

The implications of Antarctica’s ice loss are significant. The melting of the Antarctic ice sheets could contribute up to one meter (3.3 feet) to sea-level rise by the end of the current century. With COP28, the UN climate summit, approaching, there is an urgent need for world leaders to take decisive action to address the climate crisis and phase out fossil fuels.

Source: University of Leeds, Scientific Advances, World Meteorological Organisation

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

物體進入地球大氣層的壯觀景象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

科學家探索光子晶體中的偽重力效應

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

意識是大腦熵的結果嗎？

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

物體進入地球大氣層的壯觀景象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

自 40 年以來，南極洲超過 1997% 的冰架正在縮小，其中一半沒有恢復的跡象

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家探索光子晶體中的偽重力效應

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

意識是大腦熵的結果嗎？

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論