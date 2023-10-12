城市生活

科學

研究發現，自 40 年以來，南極洲超過 1997% 的冰架已經縮小，且恢復跡像有限

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
A recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Leeds reveals that more than 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have experienced shrinkage since 1997. Additionally, almost half of these ice shelves show no signs of recovery. The study establishes a link between this phenomenon and the climate breakdown.

According to the research, approximately 67 trillion tonnes of ice were lost in West Antarctica, while 59 trillion tonnes were added to the East between 1997 and 2021. Ultimately, this resulted in a net loss of 7.5 trillion tonnes. The melting of ice in the western region is attributed to warm water, whereas the colder waters in the east have prevented significant ice loss or have even contributed to ice shelf growth.

Ice shelves play a crucial role as they impede the flow of glaciers into the sea. When these shelves diminish, glaciers release larger amounts of freshwater, which can disrupt the currents of the Southern Ocean. These changes have the potential to impact global circulation patterns.

Dr. Benjamin Davison, the lead researcher and an expert in Earth observation, explains that the deterioration of ice shelves varies due to differences in ocean temperature and currents around Antarctica. He notes that the western region is exposed to warm water, leading to rapid erosion of the ice shelves from beneath, while east Antarctica benefits from a band of cold water that protects it from nearby warm water.

To measure the ice changes, scientists employed satellite technology capable of penetrating the thick cloud cover during long polar nights. By analyzing over 100,000 satellite images, they assessed the health of the ice shelves, providing insights into the global implications of these changes. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Advances.

The estimated 67 trillion tonnes of freshwater released into the ocean over the 25-year period alters the ocean currents responsible for transporting heat and nutrients worldwide. Scientists firmly believe that the ice loss observed is a consequence of the climate crisis. If it were part of a natural cycle, more ice would be regrowing.

This study aligns with recent research suggesting that Antarctica is warming at a rate almost twice as fast as the rest of the world. Additionally, it is surpassing climate crisis models’ predictions. The analysis, conducted by scientists in France, involved examining 78 Antarctic ice cores to reconstruct temperatures over the past millennium. The results indicate that the warming of the continent extends beyond what can be attributed to natural variability.

來源：
– University of Leeds, Scientific Advances Journal
– Researchers in France, publication details undisclosed

