十月六日
在里賈納體驗日環食

On Saturday morning, North America will witness an annular solar eclipse, and residents of Regina have the perfect opportunity to witness this celestial event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and Earth while being at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in the sun not being completely covered.

From Regina, the sun will have a magnitude of 61 percent and a coverage of 51 percent at maximum, according to the Saskatchewan Science Centre. The eclipse is set to occur from 9:20 a.m. to 11:53 a.m. To safely observe the partial eclipse, Regina residents can visit the Saskatchewan Science Centre between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre will be present at the Science Centre, providing various types of telescopes and solar glasses for viewers to safely look at the sun. It is essential to use specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, as looking directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse can be harmful to the eyes. Alternative methods for viewing the eclipse include using a pinhole projector or an indirect viewing method.

This celestial event is truly a sight to behold, and residents of Regina are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Witness the beauty and wonder of the annular solar eclipse while ensuring your safety with proper eye protection or alternative viewing methods. It’s a chance to experience the magic of our universe firsthand.

