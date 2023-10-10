城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse to Take Place This Saturday

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse to Take Place This Saturday

Stargazers and astronomers are in for a treat this Saturday as an annular solar eclipse is set to occur. This cosmic phenomenon will be visible in parts of the US, Mexico, South America, and Central America, with the US experiencing at least a partial eclipse. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most but not all of the Sun’s light. This creates a thin ring, or annulus, of light, leading to the event being called an annular eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which allows observers to see the Corona, an annular solar eclipse is rarer and offers a unique visual experience.

The path of the October 14 eclipse will span a wide area, presenting different viewing opportunities depending on your location. Those within the path of annularity will witness the full “ring of fire” effect, while nearby regions will experience a partial eclipse. It is crucial to plan ahead and find a suitable viewing location away from city lights and tall buildings in order to have a clear view of the sky during the eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe eye damage or blindness. To safely view the annular solar eclipse, protective equipment such as approved eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector should be used. It is also advised to attend public viewing events organized by astronomy clubs and organizations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

來源：
– Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
– Nasa

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

為美國太空總署的南希·格雷斯·羅馬太空望遠鏡做準備：利用科學界最大限度地發揮科學潛力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

實驗室製造的酵素可防止亨丁頓舞蹈症中有毒蛋白質團塊的形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

為美國太空總署的南希·格雷斯·羅馬太空望遠鏡做準備：利用科學界最大限度地發揮科學潛力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

實驗室製造的酵素可防止亨丁頓舞蹈症中有毒蛋白質團塊的形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的毅力號火星車將探索火星上的地質交界處

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論