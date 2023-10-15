城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

日環食讓觀星者和天文學家興奮不已

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
日環食讓觀星者和天文學家興奮不已

Stargazers and astronomers were treated to a stunning celestial event recently – an annular solar eclipse. This cosmic phenomenon could be seen in parts of the US, Mexico, and South and Central America. While US residents had the chance to witness at least a partial eclipse, those within the path of annularity were able to see the full “ring of fire” effect.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of the Sun’s light but leaving a thin ring, or annulus, visible. This type of eclipse is quite rare, as it only happens when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, described the annular solar eclipse as a “really cool thing to see.”

The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse stretched across a wide area. It began in Oregon at 09:13 local time and passed through several states before reaching Texas at 12:03 local time. From there, it was visible across Central and northern South America. Sky-gazers were reminded to protect their eyes while observing the eclipse, using solar viewing glasses rather than regular sunglasses.

The next annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. This upcoming celestial event will surely captivate the attention of stargazers and astronomers once again.

來源：
– The British Broadcasting Corporation
–美國宇航局

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

遺傳學影響蜜蜂的利他行為

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

印度Aditya-L1太空船順利執行任務

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

使用人工智慧檢測到的第一顆已確認和分享的超新星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

遺傳學影響蜜蜂的利他行為

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

印度Aditya-L1太空船順利執行任務

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

使用人工智慧檢測到的第一顆已確認和分享的超新星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日環食讓觀星者和天文學家興奮不已

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論