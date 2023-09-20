城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家在非洲發現近XNUMX萬年前的木結構

By加布里埃爾博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家在非洲發現近XNUMX萬年前的木結構

A recent study published in the journal Nature reveals the discovery of nearly half a million-year-old wooden structures in Africa. This finding significantly pushes back the historical record of structural woodworking, as previously the oldest examples were 9,000-year-old platforms on the edge of a British lake.

The logs were unearthed near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia by an international team of scientists. These logs were found to be notched and tapered, suggesting intentional human craftsmanship. This is a significant finding, as ancient wood products are extremely rare due to the organic material degrading over time.

The researchers believe that early humans in Africa were using wood for more ambitious creations, such as platforms or walkways, in addition to tools like spears and digging sticks. However, the exact purpose of these wooden structures remains unknown.

The age of the wooden artifacts was determined using new dating techniques that measure the trapped energy in quartz grains. The researchers found that the objects dated back to three distinct ages: 487,000 years ago, 390,000 years ago, and 324,000 years ago. These findings suggest that people lived by the river over thousands of generations or returned to it periodically.

The discovery of these ancient wooden structures provides valuable insights into the skills and capabilities of our early ancestors. The intentional craftsmanship demonstrated in shaping the logs with axes and scraping tools highlights the sophistication of their woodworking abilities.

By preserving these artifacts through high-resolution photographs, scientists were able to study and interpret the craftsmanship methods employed by our early ancestors. This discovery not only expands our knowledge of human history but also emphasizes the importance of documenting and preserving ancient artifacts for future research.

來源：
– https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03625-5
– University of Reading
– 利物浦大學

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

ISRO 準備恢復與月船 3 號登陸器和漫遊車的通信

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

您有機會擁有一段史前歷史：珍稀恐龍骨架待售

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任務將迎來小行星樣本返回的戲劇性結局

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

ISRO 準備恢復與月船 3 號登陸器和漫遊車的通信

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

您有機會擁有一段史前歷史：珍稀恐龍骨架待售

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任務將迎來小行星樣本返回的戲劇性結局

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新發現的化石揭示了脊椎動物頭骨的演化

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論