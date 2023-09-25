城市生活

科學

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新研究顯示減輕太空骨質流失的潛在突破

A team of scientists may have discovered a groundbreaking method to combat the detrimental effects of bone loss during space travel. In a recent study published in the journal Microgravity, researchers successfully promoted bone growth in mice living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for up to nine weeks. This experimental treatment, which involved a combination of a molecule called NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1) and bisphosphonate drugs, showed no apparent adverse effects.

During space travel, the microgravity environment can lead to significant bone loss due to the absence of regular mechanical stress that bones need to remain healthy. The body’s production of bone-building cells slows down, resulting in progressive bone loss. Astronauts can lose up to 1% of their bone mass every month spent in space, and recovery can take years once back on Earth.

To combat this issue, the researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts developed a modified version of NELL-1 to prolong its effect in the body. They combined it with bisphosphonate drugs, which are already used to prevent bone loss, to better target bone tissue and minimize side effects.

The team conducted experiments on both space-bound and ground-dwelling mice, comparing them to control groups. The results showed significant bone growth in all treated mice without any apparent negative health effects. However, further research is needed to validate the long-term safety and effectiveness of this treatment.

This breakthrough has promising implications for the future of space exploration, potentially enabling extended stays in microgravity. Additionally, the researchers believe this treatment could have practical applications in preventing musculoskeletal deterioration and treating conditions such as severe osteoporosis on Earth.

As the team continues to analyze the data collected from the mice that returned to Earth, they are optimistic about the potential of their research in revolutionizing space travel and improving bone health.

來源：
– Study: “Microgravity” – Journal
– University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

