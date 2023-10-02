城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

由於小行星 2023 SN6 接近地球，NASA 的 Psyche 任務被推遲

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
由於小行星 2023 SN6 接近地球，NASA 的 Psyche 任務被推遲

NASA’s highly anticipated Psyche mission, aimed at exploring the 16 Psyche asteroid, has faced repeated delays. The $1.2 billion mission, part of NASA’s Discovery missions, was set to launch via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. However, the most recent delay occurred on October 5, as NASA took the opportunity to reverify the parameters controlling the rocket’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The 16 Psyche asteroid is a fascinating celestial body composed primarily of gold, nickel, and iron deposits, which some estimate to be worth more than Earth’s entire economy. NASA’s objective is to send the Psyche spacecraft to orbit the asteroid for 21 months, conducting extensive mapping and research to gain insights into its composition and its role in the formation of metal core asteroids and planets.

In the meantime, another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 SN6 has caught NASA’s attention. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on October 4, coming within a relatively close distance of 4.8 million kilometers. While this distance may seem vast in everyday terms, it is considerably close in astronomical measurements.

Fortunately, despite its proximity, Asteroid 2023 SN6 poses no threat as it is not large enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. With an estimated width of almost 86 feet, it is roughly the size of an aircraft. Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, it shares characteristics with the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. These Apollo asteroids have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s and are known to cross Earth’s orbit.

The Psyche mission holds significant scientific value. By analyzing the 16 Psyche asteroid, NASA hopes to gather crucial information about the formation and age of Earth, as well as understand the processes behind the creation of metal core asteroids and planets. The mission’s objectives include characterizing the asteroid’s topography, studying its formation, determining the age of specific regions, and analyzing variations in gravitational forces.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with a range of scientific instruments, such as a multispectral imager, magnetometer, gamma-ray and neutron meter, and more, all aimed at facilitating comprehensive research during its 21-month orbit around the 16 Psyche asteroid.

來源：
– NASA’s Psyche Mission
– NASA 近地天體研究中心 (CNEOS)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NGC 4654 的壯觀圖像：室女座星團中的中間螺旋星系

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論