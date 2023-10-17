城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家利用人工智慧和機器學習即時辨識超新星

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A team of scientists and astronomers from various universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Technology at California, have successfully utilized artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify and classify a supernova as it occurred. The project, known as the Bright Transient Survey (BTS) bot, aims to automate the process of distinguishing exploding stars from other celestial events, ultimately providing researchers with more time for analysis.

The team behind the BTSbot developed the AI model by training it with over 1.4 million historical images, including samples of confirmed supernovae, flaring stars, periodic variable stars, and flaring galaxies. By feeding the algorithm this extensive dataset and integrating it into the observing portal, scientists can now easily determine the actions performed by the model.

While the project has faced obstacles such as image vetting and data quality control, the successful use of AI in real-time supernova identification showcases the potential for increased efficiency in astronomical research. However, there are concerns about potential biases and selection biases that may affect the accuracy of AI models in identifying celestial bodies in other galaxies.

The application of AI and machine learning in various fields, including astronomy, is becoming increasingly prevalent. Despite the promising advancements, experts have urged caution, emphasizing the need to address potential biases and ethical concerns associated with the technology.

Source: Northwestern University, Decrypt

定義：

  • Supernova: The explosion of a star that releases massive amounts of energy, outshining an entire galaxy briefly, occurring when a star exhausts its nuclear fuel.
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): The ability of machines to imitate intelligent human behavior and perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as pattern recognition and decision making.
  • Machine Learning: An application of AI that enables machines to learn from and improve upon tasks without being explicitly programmed, using algorithms and statistical models to analyze and interpret vast amounts of data.
  • Bright Transient Survey (BTS) bot: A project that utilizes AI and machine learning to identify and classify supernovae in real-time, aiming to automate the process of distinguishing exploding stars from other celestial events.

來源：

  • 西北大學
  • 解碼

