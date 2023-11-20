AI系統透過物理約束展示類腦功能

Scientists at Cambridge University have successfully developed an artificially intelligent (AI) system that exhibits brain-like features by imposing physical constraints on it, similar to the limitations the human brain operates within. This breakthrough has the potential to contribute to our understanding of brain differences among individuals and their relation to cognitive or mental health issues. Moreover, the findings could be of immense interest to the AI community, leading to the development of more efficient systems, especially in situations where physical constraints are present.

The team, led by Jascha Achterberg and John Duncan from the Medical Research Council Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit (MRC CBSU) at the University of Cambridge, constructed the AI system using spatially embedded recurrent neural networks (seRNNs). In an experiment, the team trained the system to solve a maze navigation task by placing physical constraints on the computational nodes, mimicking the organization of neurons in the human brain.

The results of the study were published in Nature Machine Intelligence, with the researchers reporting that their system was able to develop certain characteristics and tactics observed in real human brains. Notably, in response to the physical constraints, the AI system began to develop hubs—nodes with high connectivity that facilitated information flow across the network. These findings highlight the ability of the system to adapt and find effective solutions within the given constraints.

The study emphasizes the importance of considering both brain structure and function in computational models. By incorporating physical constraints into AI systems, researchers can gain insights into the optimization principles governing the brain’s organization, functionality, and energy efficiency. This research paves the way for the development of more sophisticated AI systems that better mimic the complexity of the human brain.

常見問題解答：

Q: What did the researchers do to create brain-like features in the AI system?

A: The researchers placed physical constraints on the computational nodes of the AI system, similar to the limits experienced by neurons in the human brain.

Q: How did the AI system respond to the physical constraints?

A: The system developed hubs—highly connected nodes that served as conduits for information flow across the network—to overcome the constraints effectively.

Q：這項研究的潛在應用是什麼？

A: The findings have implications for understanding brain differences among individuals and could contribute to the development of more efficient AI systems in situations with physical constraints.

Q: What did the researchers conclude from their study?

A: The study demonstrated that incorporating physical constraints in AI systems allows for the development of brain-like features and offers insights into optimizing network organization, functionality, and energy efficiency.