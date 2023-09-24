美國太空總署太空艙成功將最大的小行星樣本帶回地球

A Nasa capsule has successfully landed back on earth at a desert in America’s Utah after a seven-year space odyssey. The capsule brought with it the largest samples of an asteroid ever collected by humans. This is an exciting development for scientists as studying these samples may provide a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became a habitable planet.

The Osiris-Rex probe, which was launched in 2016, landed on the asteroid named “Bennu” in 2020. It managed to collect approximately 9 ounces (250 grams) of dust from the asteroid’s rocky surface. Scientists had expected to collect at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid. Japan is the only other country to have brought back asteroid samples, and it returned about a teaspoon of dust.

Even though the amount of asteroid dust brought back is small, Nasa believes it will “help us better understand the types of asteroids that could threaten Earth” and shed light on “the earliest history of our solar system.” This mission is of great historical significance as it represents the largest sample return since the Apollo moon rocks.

The final descent of the Osiris-Rex capsule through Earth’s atmosphere was closely monitored due to the risks involved. The capsule made a successful soft landing at a military test range in northwestern Utah. It traveled approximately 4 billion miles (6.2 billion kilometers) before returning to Earth.

The sample will be transported to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be examined and divided into smaller specimens for analysis by scientists from around the world. The first results of studying these samples are expected to be announced at a news conference on October 11.

Asteroids like Bennu have the potential to provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. They have remained relatively unchanged for billions of years and may have delivered organic materials, including water, to Earth in the past, contributing to the development of life on our planet. Understanding the composition of asteroids like Bennu could be crucial for future exploration and resource utilization.

