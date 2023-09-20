城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局宇航員弗蘭克·魯比奧將慶祝太空一周年

By加布里埃爾博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局宇航員弗蘭克·魯比奧將慶祝太空一周年

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is on the verge of completing a historic feat: spending an entire year in space. As he approaches the 365-day mark of his mission, Rubio spoke to reporters from the International Space Station about his experiences and the importance of role models.

During the interview, Rubio acknowledged the mentors in the military and at NASA who helped him reach his current position. He emphasized the need for individuals, especially men and women, to stand up and be role models for younger generations. Rubio stressed the importance of showing effort, a positive attitude, admitting mistakes, and demonstrating resilience to inspire others.

Rubio’s mission, initially planned for six months, was extended to a year due to a spacecraft malfunction that required the arrival of a replacement Soyuz vehicle. Despite missing important family events, Rubio remained positive and focused on the mission at hand. He discussed the challenges of working in the unforgiving environment of space and the dedication required to carry out his duties.

In addition to his record-breaking stay in space, Rubio completed a range of scientific experiments, including studying tomato harvests, autonomous robots, and microgravity studies of bubbles. He also performed three critical spacewalks to upgrade the International Space Station’s power systems.

With an expected landing date of September 27, Rubio will join the ranks of only seven people who have spent more than a year in space. His achievement surpasses the previous record of 355 days set by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. The only other individuals to exceed 365 days in space were Soviet cosmonauts during visits to the Mir space station.

After being reunited with his family, Rubio expressed his anticipation for the silence and peace of his backyard. Having lived in the constant hum of machinery on the ISS, he looks forward to enjoying the tranquility of nature on Earth.

Sources: Space.com

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論