印度Aditya-L1太陽太空觀測站進行軌道修正

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, has successfully completed a trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) on its journey towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the TCM on October 6, following a previous maneuver on September 19. The purpose of the TCM was to correct the spacecraft’s trajectory and ensure it is on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

ISRO announced that the spacecraft is healthy and in good condition as it continues its mission towards its final destination, located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. Aditya-L1 has already surpassed a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth’s influence.

This is not the first time that ISRO has sent a spacecraft beyond the Earth’s sphere of influence. The Mars Orbiter Mission was the first successful mission of this kind by the Indian space agency.

Aditya-L1’s journey to L1 involves passing through the Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 (TL1I), which sets it on the path to its final destination. The spacecraft’s magnetometer will be turned on again in the coming days as it ventures further into space.

Lagrange points are unique locations in space where the gravitational forces of two massive bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, precisely balance with the centripetal force required for a small object like a spacecraft to move with them. Although the L1 point is unstable, it is the preferred orbit for a spacecraft like Aditya-L1.

ISRO has developed advanced orbit determination software to track the trajectory of Aditya-L1 and ensure it remains in the correct orbit throughout its mission. This is a significant milestone for India’s space exploration efforts, and it opens up possibilities for future missions to study other celestial bodies, such as Venus and exo-solar planets.

來源：
– https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/solar-mission-aditya-l1-undergoes-trajectory-correction/articleshow/86945521.cms

