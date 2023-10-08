城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

ISRO 對 Aditya-L1 太空船進行軌跡修正

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
ISRO 對 Aditya-L1 太空船進行軌跡修正

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

資料來源：ISRO

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

Rapid Collective Movement of Iron Atoms Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Underwater Volcano Holds Vast Water Reservoir Under New Zealand’s Coast

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

Scientists Spot Mysterious Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in Space

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

Rapid Collective Movement of Iron Atoms Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Underwater Volcano Holds Vast Water Reservoir Under New Zealand’s Coast

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

Scientists Spot Mysterious Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in Space

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

A Glimpse into the Cosmic Web: Mapping the Universe’s Largest Structures

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論