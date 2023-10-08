城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度太空研究組織 (ISRO) 主席：Aditya 的 L1 任務預計在 1 天內到達 L18 點

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
印度太空研究組織 (ISRO) 主席：Aditya 的 L1 任務預計在 1 天內到達 L18 點

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

來源：
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

定義：
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

Nobel Prize winners of 2023 announced

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

管理 Cookie 設置對於隱私和個性化的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

ISRO 對 Aditya-L1 太空船進行軌跡修正

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

Nobel Prize winners of 2023 announced

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

管理 Cookie 設置對於隱私和個性化的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

ISRO 對 Aditya-L1 太空船進行軌跡修正

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新書稱印度應避免太空競賽

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論