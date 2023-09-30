城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Indian Spacecraft Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Earth’s Sphere of Influence

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Indian Spacecraft Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Earth’s Sphere of Influence

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration. Its Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully journeyed beyond 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, effectively escaping our planet’s sphere of influence. This marks the second time that ISRO has managed to send a spacecraft outside Earth’s sphere of influence, with the Mars Orbiter Mission being the first.

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, aboard the PSLV-C57 rocket, is India’s first dedicated solar observatory-class mission. The spacecraft carries seven different payloads designed to study various aspects of the Sun. Four of these payloads will observe the Sun’s light, while the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), it will be placed in a halo orbit, maintaining a constant relative position to the Sun. This strategic positioning will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun throughout its five-year mission duration, providing crucial solar insights and contributing significantly to our understanding of solar physics and heliophysics.

The data collected by the spacecraft’s payloads will provide scientists with valuable insights into the behavior of particles surrounding Earth, the origin and acceleration of solar wind, and space weather phenomena. This information will not only enhance our understanding of the Sun but also contribute to advancements in space weather forecasting, which is vital for protecting satellites and astronauts.

In conclusion, the successful journey of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence is a remarkable achievement for ISRO. It paves the way for a deeper understanding of the Sun and its impact on Earth, while also showcasing India’s growing prowess in space exploration.

定義：
– Aditya-L1: India’s first dedicated solar observatory-class mission.
– ISRO：印度空間研究組織。
– Lagrange Point 1 (L1): A strategic location approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is headed.
– PSLV-C57: The rocket used to launch the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.

來源：
– 印度空間研究組織（ISRO）

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

帝企鵝的未來：適應不斷變化的環境

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

新的超級大陸形成可能會在250億年威脅地球上的生命

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

紫外線通量和各向異性在調節類地系外行星大氣化學豐度的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

帝企鵝的未來：適應不斷變化的環境

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

新的超級大陸形成可能會在250億年威脅地球上的生命

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

紫外線通量和各向異性在調節類地系外行星大氣化學豐度的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡對 Sedna、Gonggong 和 Quaoar 的 NIRSpec 觀測

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論